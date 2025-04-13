Live Radio
Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 13, 2025, 6:58 PM

Sunday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-66-66-73—277
x-Justin Rose, England 65-71-75-66—277
Patrick Reed, United States 71-70-69-69—279
Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-71-72-69—280
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 69-68-69-75—281
Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-70-71-69—281
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 68-73-69-72—282
Corey Conners, Canada 68-70-70-75—283
Jason Day, Australia 70-70-71-72—283
Zach Johnson, United States 72-74-66-71—283
Xander Schauffele, United States 73-69-70-71—283
Harris English, United States 70-73-73-68—284
Max Homa, United States 74-70-69-71—284
Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70-75-71—285
Tom Hoge, United States 72-72-70-71—285
Matthew McCarty, United States 71-68-75-71—285
Collin Morikawa, United States 72-69-72-72—285
Jon Rahm, Spain 75-71-70-69—285
Jordan Spieth, United States 73-73-69-70—285
Bubba Watson, United States 71-72-74-68—285
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 74-71-70-71—286
Daniel Berger, United States 71-73-73-69—286
Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69-75-69—286
Viktor Hovland, Norway 71-69-73-73—286
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-68-79-66—286
Davis Riley, United States 73-69-75-69—286
Michael Kim, United States 71-71-74-71—287
Aaron Rai, England 70-74-73-70—287
Denny McCarthy, United States 71-75-71-71—288
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 72-74-70-72—288
Sahith Theegala, United States 72-72-73-71—288
Brian Campbell, United States 72-73-76-68—289
Max Greyserman, United States 71-75-69-74—289
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-67-75-74—289
Maverick McNealy, United States 72-73-71-73—289
Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-72-73-71—290
Brian Harman, United States 71-71-77-71—290
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-72-72-72—290
Justin Thomas, United States 73-71-76-70—290
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-74-73—291
Nick Taylor, Canada 73-71-74-73—291
Akshay Bhatia, United States 70-76-75-71—292
Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-68-72-81—292
J.T. Poston, United States 74-72-73-73—292
Danny Willett, England 75-71-73-73—292
Sam Burns, United States 73-70-75-75—293
Wyndham Clark, United States 76-68-75-74—293
Davis Thompson, United States 71-73-70-79—293
Min Woo Lee, Australia 71-72-77-74—294
J.J. Spaun, United States 74-72-74-75—295
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 73-70-69-84—296
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-74-73-78—297
Tom Kim, South Korea 73-73-72-79—297

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

