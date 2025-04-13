Masters Tournament Scores

Sunday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won on first playoff hole)…

x-Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-66-66-73—277 x-Justin Rose, England 65-71-75-66—277 Patrick Reed, United States 71-70-69-69—279 Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-71-72-69—280 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 69-68-69-75—281 Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-70-71-69—281 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 68-73-69-72—282 Corey Conners, Canada 68-70-70-75—283 Jason Day, Australia 70-70-71-72—283 Zach Johnson, United States 72-74-66-71—283 Xander Schauffele, United States 73-69-70-71—283 Harris English, United States 70-73-73-68—284 Max Homa, United States 74-70-69-71—284 Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70-75-71—285 Tom Hoge, United States 72-72-70-71—285 Matthew McCarty, United States 71-68-75-71—285 Collin Morikawa, United States 72-69-72-72—285 Jon Rahm, Spain 75-71-70-69—285 Jordan Spieth, United States 73-73-69-70—285 Bubba Watson, United States 71-72-74-68—285 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 74-71-70-71—286 Daniel Berger, United States 71-73-73-69—286 Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69-75-69—286 Viktor Hovland, Norway 71-69-73-73—286 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-68-79-66—286 Davis Riley, United States 73-69-75-69—286 Michael Kim, United States 71-71-74-71—287 Aaron Rai, England 70-74-73-70—287 Denny McCarthy, United States 71-75-71-71—288 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 72-74-70-72—288 Sahith Theegala, United States 72-72-73-71—288 Brian Campbell, United States 72-73-76-68—289 Max Greyserman, United States 71-75-69-74—289 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-67-75-74—289 Maverick McNealy, United States 72-73-71-73—289 Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-72-73-71—290 Brian Harman, United States 71-71-77-71—290 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-72-72-72—290 Justin Thomas, United States 73-71-76-70—290 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-74-73—291 Nick Taylor, Canada 73-71-74-73—291 Akshay Bhatia, United States 70-76-75-71—292 Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-68-72-81—292 J.T. Poston, United States 74-72-73-73—292 Danny Willett, England 75-71-73-73—292 Sam Burns, United States 73-70-75-75—293 Wyndham Clark, United States 76-68-75-74—293 Davis Thompson, United States 71-73-70-79—293 Min Woo Lee, Australia 71-72-77-74—294 J.J. Spaun, United States 74-72-74-75—295 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 73-70-69-84—296 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-74-73-78—297 Tom Kim, South Korea 73-73-72-79—297

