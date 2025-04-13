Masters Tournament Scores

Sunday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|72-66-66-73—277
|x-Justin Rose, England
|65-71-75-66—277
|Patrick Reed, United States
|71-70-69-69—279
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-71-72-69—280
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|69-68-69-75—281
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-70-71-69—281
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|68-73-69-72—282
|Corey Conners, Canada
|68-70-70-75—283
|Jason Day, Australia
|70-70-71-72—283
|Zach Johnson, United States
|72-74-66-71—283
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|73-69-70-71—283
|Harris English, United States
|70-73-73-68—284
|Max Homa, United States
|74-70-69-71—284
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|69-70-75-71—285
|Tom Hoge, United States
|72-72-70-71—285
|Matthew McCarty, United States
|71-68-75-71—285
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|72-69-72-72—285
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|75-71-70-69—285
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|73-73-69-70—285
|Bubba Watson, United States
|71-72-74-68—285
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|74-71-70-71—286
|Daniel Berger, United States
|71-73-73-69—286
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|73-69-75-69—286
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|71-69-73-73—286
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|73-68-79-66—286
|Davis Riley, United States
|73-69-75-69—286
|Michael Kim, United States
|71-71-74-71—287
|Aaron Rai, England
|70-74-73-70—287
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|71-75-71-71—288
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|72-74-70-72—288
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|72-72-73-71—288
|Brian Campbell, United States
|72-73-76-68—289
|Max Greyserman, United States
|71-75-69-74—289
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-67-75-74—289
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|72-73-71-73—289
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|74-72-73-71—290
|Brian Harman, United States
|71-71-77-71—290
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|74-72-72-72—290
|Justin Thomas, United States
|73-71-76-70—290
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-73-74-73—291
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|73-71-74-73—291
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|70-76-75-71—292
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|71-68-72-81—292
|J.T. Poston, United States
|74-72-73-73—292
|Danny Willett, England
|75-71-73-73—292
|Sam Burns, United States
|73-70-75-75—293
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|76-68-75-74—293
|Davis Thompson, United States
|71-73-70-79—293
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|71-72-77-74—294
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|74-72-74-75—295
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|73-70-69-84—296
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|72-74-73-78—297
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|73-73-72-79—297
