Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 12, 2025, 7:09 PM

Saturday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

Third Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-66-66—204
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 69-68-69—206
Corey Conners, Canada 68-70-70—208
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 68-73-69—210
Patrick Reed, United States 71-70-69—210
Jason Day, Australia 70-70-71—211
Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-68-72—211
Justin Rose, England 65-71-75—211
Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-71-72—211
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 73-70-69—212
Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-70-71—212
Zach Johnson, United States 72-74-66—212
Xander Schauffele, United States 73-69-70—212
Max Homa, United States 74-70-69—213
Viktor Hovland, Norway 71-69-73—213
Collin Morikawa, United States 72-69-72—213
Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70-75—214
Tom Hoge, United States 72-72-70—214
Matthew McCarty, United States 71-68-75—214
Davis Thompson, United States 71-73-70—214
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 74-71-70—215
Max Greyserman, United States 71-75-69—215
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-67-75—215
Jordan Spieth, United States 73-73-69—215
Harris English, United States 70-73-73—216
Michael Kim, United States 71-71-74—216
Maverick McNealy, United States 72-73-71—216
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 72-74-70—216
Jon Rahm, Spain 75-71-70—216
Daniel Berger, United States 71-73-73—217
Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69-75—217
Denny McCarthy, United States 71-75-71—217
Aaron Rai, England 70-74-73—217
Davis Riley, United States 73-69-75—217
Sahith Theegala, United States 72-72-73—217
Bubba Watson, United States 71-72-74—217
Sam Burns, United States 73-70-75—218
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-74—218
Tom Kim, South Korea 73-73-72—218
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-72-72—218
Nick Taylor, Canada 73-71-74—218
Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-72-73—219
Wyndham Clark, United States 76-68-75—219
Brian Harman, United States 71-71-77—219
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-74-73—219
J.T. Poston, United States 74-72-73—219
Danny Willett, England 75-71-73—219
Min Woo Lee, Australia 71-72-77—220
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-68-79—220
J.J. Spaun, United States 74-72-74—220
Justin Thomas, United States 73-71-76—220
Akshay Bhatia, United States 70-76-75—221
Brian Campbell, United States 72-73-76—221

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

