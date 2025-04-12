Masters Tournament Scores

Saturday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72 Third Round Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-66-66—204…

Saturday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

Third Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-66-66—204 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 69-68-69—206 Corey Conners, Canada 68-70-70—208 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 68-73-69—210 Patrick Reed, United States 71-70-69—210 Jason Day, Australia 70-70-71—211 Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-68-72—211 Justin Rose, England 65-71-75—211 Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-71-72—211 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 73-70-69—212 Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-70-71—212 Zach Johnson, United States 72-74-66—212 Xander Schauffele, United States 73-69-70—212 Max Homa, United States 74-70-69—213 Viktor Hovland, Norway 71-69-73—213 Collin Morikawa, United States 72-69-72—213 Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70-75—214 Tom Hoge, United States 72-72-70—214 Matthew McCarty, United States 71-68-75—214 Davis Thompson, United States 71-73-70—214 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 74-71-70—215 Max Greyserman, United States 71-75-69—215 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-67-75—215 Jordan Spieth, United States 73-73-69—215 Harris English, United States 70-73-73—216 Michael Kim, United States 71-71-74—216 Maverick McNealy, United States 72-73-71—216 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 72-74-70—216 Jon Rahm, Spain 75-71-70—216 Daniel Berger, United States 71-73-73—217 Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69-75—217 Denny McCarthy, United States 71-75-71—217 Aaron Rai, England 70-74-73—217 Davis Riley, United States 73-69-75—217 Sahith Theegala, United States 72-72-73—217 Bubba Watson, United States 71-72-74—217 Sam Burns, United States 73-70-75—218 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-74—218 Tom Kim, South Korea 73-73-72—218 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-72-72—218 Nick Taylor, Canada 73-71-74—218 Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-72-73—219 Wyndham Clark, United States 76-68-75—219 Brian Harman, United States 71-71-77—219 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-74-73—219 J.T. Poston, United States 74-72-73—219 Danny Willett, England 75-71-73—219 Min Woo Lee, Australia 71-72-77—220 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-68-79—220 J.J. Spaun, United States 74-72-74—220 Justin Thomas, United States 73-71-76—220 Akshay Bhatia, United States 70-76-75—221 Brian Campbell, United States 72-73-76—221

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.