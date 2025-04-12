Masters Tournament Scores

Saturday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72
Third Round
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|72-66-66—204
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|69-68-69—206
|Corey Conners, Canada
|68-70-70—208
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|68-73-69—210
|Patrick Reed, United States
|71-70-69—210
|Jason Day, Australia
|70-70-71—211
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|71-68-72—211
|Justin Rose, England
|65-71-75—211
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-71-72—211
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|73-70-69—212
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-70-71—212
|Zach Johnson, United States
|72-74-66—212
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|73-69-70—212
|Max Homa, United States
|74-70-69—213
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|71-69-73—213
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|72-69-72—213
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|69-70-75—214
|Tom Hoge, United States
|72-72-70—214
|Matthew McCarty, United States
|71-68-75—214
|Davis Thompson, United States
|71-73-70—214
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|74-71-70—215
|Max Greyserman, United States
|71-75-69—215
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-67-75—215
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|73-73-69—215
|Harris English, United States
|70-73-73—216
|Michael Kim, United States
|71-71-74—216
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|72-73-71—216
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|72-74-70—216
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|75-71-70—216
|Daniel Berger, United States
|71-73-73—217
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|73-69-75—217
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|71-75-71—217
|Aaron Rai, England
|70-74-73—217
|Davis Riley, United States
|73-69-75—217
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|72-72-73—217
|Bubba Watson, United States
|71-72-74—217
|Sam Burns, United States
|73-70-75—218
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-73-74—218
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|73-73-72—218
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|74-72-72—218
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|73-71-74—218
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|74-72-73—219
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|76-68-75—219
|Brian Harman, United States
|71-71-77—219
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|72-74-73—219
|J.T. Poston, United States
|74-72-73—219
|Danny Willett, England
|75-71-73—219
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|71-72-77—220
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|73-68-79—220
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|74-72-74—220
|Justin Thomas, United States
|73-71-76—220
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|70-76-75—221
|Brian Campbell, United States
|72-73-76—221
