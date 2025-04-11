Masters Tournament Scores

Friday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72 Second Round Justin Rose, England 65-71—136 Bryson…
Friday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72
Second Round
|Justin Rose, England
|65-71—136
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|69-68—137
|Corey Conners, Canada
|68-70—138
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|72-66—138
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|69-70—139
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|71-68—139
|Matthew McCarty, United States
|71-68—139
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-71—139
|Jason Day, Australia
|70-70—140
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-67—140
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|71-69—140
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|68-73—141
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-70—141
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|73-68—141
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|72-69—141
|Patrick Reed, United States
|71-70—141
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|73-69—142
|Brian Harman, United States
|71-71—142
|Michael Kim, United States
|71-71—142
|Davis Riley, United States
|73-69—142
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|73-69—142
|Sam Burns, United States
|73-70—143
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|73-70—143
|Harris English, United States
|70-73—143
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|71-72—143
|Bubba Watson, United States
|71-72—143
|Daniel Berger, United States
|71-73—144
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|76-68—144
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-73—144
|Tom Hoge, United States
|72-72—144
|Max Homa, United States
|74-70—144
|Aaron Rai, England
|70-74—144
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|73-71—144
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|72-72—144
|Justin Thomas, United States
|73-71—144
|Davis Thompson, United States
|71-73—144
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|74-71—145
|Brian Campbell, United States
|72-73—145
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|72-73—145
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|70-76—146
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|74-72—146
|Max Greyserman, United States
|71-75—146
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|72-74—146
|Zach Johnson, United States
|72-74—146
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|73-73—146
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|71-75—146
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|72-74—146
|J.T. Poston, United States
|74-72—146
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|75-71—146
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|74-72—146
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|74-72—146
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|73-73—146
|Danny Willett, England
|75-71—146
Missed Cut
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|74-73—147
|Russell Henley, United States
|79-68—147
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|74-73—147
|Chris Kirk, United States
|75-72—147
|Bernhard Langer, Germany
|74-73—147
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|75-73—148
|Fred Couples, United States
|71-77—148
|Tony Finau, United States
|75-73—148
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|72-76—148
|Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands
|76-72—148
|Joe Highsmith, United States
|76-72—148
|Adam Schenk, United States
|73-75—148
|Mike Weir, Canada
|75-73—148
|Billy Horschel, United States
|77-72—149
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|74-75—149
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|75-74—149
|Adam Scott, Australia
|77-72—149
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|71-78—149
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|78-71—149
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|76-74—150
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|76-74—150
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|75-75—150
|Hiroshi Tai, Singapore
|73-77—150
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|75-75—150
|Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei
|76-74—150
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|76-75—151
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain
|77-74—151
|Cameron Young, United States
|72-79—151
|Lucas Glover, United States
|78-74—152
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|79-73—152
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|77-75—152
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|74-78—152
|Evan Beck, United States
|77-76—153
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|74-79—153
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|79-74—153
|Jose Luis Ballester, Spain
|76-78—154
|Laurie Canter, England
|77-77—154
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|78-76—154
|Angel Cabrera, Argentina
|75-80—155
|Noah Kent, United States
|79-76—155
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|79-76—155
|Nick Dunlap, United States
|90-71—161
