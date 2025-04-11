Live Radio
Home » Sports » Masters Tournament Scores

Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 11, 2025, 7:34 PM

Friday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

Second Round

Justin Rose, England 65-71—136
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 69-68—137
Corey Conners, Canada 68-70—138
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-66—138
Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70—139
Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-68—139
Matthew McCarty, United States 71-68—139
Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-71—139
Jason Day, Australia 70-70—140
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-67—140
Viktor Hovland, Norway 71-69—140
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 68-73—141
Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-70—141
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-68—141
Collin Morikawa, United States 72-69—141
Patrick Reed, United States 71-70—141
Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69—142
Brian Harman, United States 71-71—142
Michael Kim, United States 71-71—142
Davis Riley, United States 73-69—142
Xander Schauffele, United States 73-69—142
Sam Burns, United States 73-70—143
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 73-70—143
Harris English, United States 70-73—143
Min Woo Lee, Australia 71-72—143
Bubba Watson, United States 71-72—143
Daniel Berger, United States 71-73—144
Wyndham Clark, United States 76-68—144
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73—144
Tom Hoge, United States 72-72—144
Max Homa, United States 74-70—144
Aaron Rai, England 70-74—144
Nick Taylor, Canada 73-71—144
Sahith Theegala, United States 72-72—144
Justin Thomas, United States 73-71—144
Davis Thompson, United States 71-73—144
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 74-71—145
Brian Campbell, United States 72-73—145
Maverick McNealy, United States 72-73—145
Akshay Bhatia, United States 70-76—146
Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-72—146
Max Greyserman, United States 71-75—146
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-74—146
Zach Johnson, United States 72-74—146
Tom Kim, South Korea 73-73—146
Denny McCarthy, United States 71-75—146
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 72-74—146
J.T. Poston, United States 74-72—146
Jon Rahm, Spain 75-71—146
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-72—146
J.J. Spaun, United States 74-72—146
Jordan Spieth, United States 73-73—146
Danny Willett, England 75-71—146

Missed Cut

Keegan Bradley, United States 74-73—147
Russell Henley, United States 79-68—147
Dustin Johnson, United States 74-73—147
Chris Kirk, United States 75-72—147
Bernhard Langer, Germany 74-73—147
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 75-73—148
Fred Couples, United States 71-77—148
Tony Finau, United States 75-73—148
Sergio Garcia, Spain 72-76—148
Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands 76-72—148
Joe Highsmith, United States 76-72—148
Adam Schenk, United States 73-75—148
Mike Weir, Canada 75-73—148
Billy Horschel, United States 77-72—149
Brooks Koepka, United States 74-75—149
Phil Mickelson, United States 75-74—149
Adam Scott, Australia 77-72—149
Cameron Smith, Australia 71-78—149
Sepp Straka, Austria 78-71—149
Austin Eckroat, United States 76-74—150
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-74—150
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 75-75—150
Hiroshi Tai, Singapore 73-77—150
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 75-75—150
Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 76-74—150
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 76-75—151
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-74—151
Cameron Young, United States 72-79—151
Lucas Glover, United States 78-74—152
Patton Kizzire, United States 79-73—152
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 77-75—152
Will Zalatoris, United States 74-78—152
Evan Beck, United States 77-76—153
Cameron Davis, Australia 74-79—153
Thomas Detry, Belgium 79-74—153
Jose Luis Ballester, Spain 76-78—154
Laurie Canter, England 77-77—154
Matthieu Pavon, France 78-76—154
Angel Cabrera, Argentina 75-80—155
Noah Kent, United States 79-76—155
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 79-76—155
Nick Dunlap, United States 90-71—161

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up