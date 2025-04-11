Masters Tournament Scores

Friday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72 Second Round Justin Rose, England 65-71—136 Bryson…

Friday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

Second Round

Justin Rose, England 65-71—136 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 69-68—137 Corey Conners, Canada 68-70—138 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 72-66—138 Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70—139 Shane Lowry, Ireland 71-68—139 Matthew McCarty, United States 71-68—139 Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-71—139 Jason Day, Australia 70-70—140 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 73-67—140 Viktor Hovland, Norway 71-69—140 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 68-73—141 Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-70—141 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-68—141 Collin Morikawa, United States 72-69—141 Patrick Reed, United States 71-70—141 Tommy Fleetwood, England 73-69—142 Brian Harman, United States 71-71—142 Michael Kim, United States 71-71—142 Davis Riley, United States 73-69—142 Xander Schauffele, United States 73-69—142 Sam Burns, United States 73-70—143 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 73-70—143 Harris English, United States 70-73—143 Min Woo Lee, Australia 71-72—143 Bubba Watson, United States 71-72—143 Daniel Berger, United States 71-73—144 Wyndham Clark, United States 76-68—144 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73—144 Tom Hoge, United States 72-72—144 Max Homa, United States 74-70—144 Aaron Rai, England 70-74—144 Nick Taylor, Canada 73-71—144 Sahith Theegala, United States 72-72—144 Justin Thomas, United States 73-71—144 Davis Thompson, United States 71-73—144 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 74-71—145 Brian Campbell, United States 72-73—145 Maverick McNealy, United States 72-73—145 Akshay Bhatia, United States 70-76—146 Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-72—146 Max Greyserman, United States 71-75—146 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-74—146 Zach Johnson, United States 72-74—146 Tom Kim, South Korea 73-73—146 Denny McCarthy, United States 71-75—146 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 72-74—146 J.T. Poston, United States 74-72—146 Jon Rahm, Spain 75-71—146 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 74-72—146 J.J. Spaun, United States 74-72—146 Jordan Spieth, United States 73-73—146 Danny Willett, England 75-71—146

Missed Cut

Keegan Bradley, United States 74-73—147 Russell Henley, United States 79-68—147 Dustin Johnson, United States 74-73—147 Chris Kirk, United States 75-72—147 Bernhard Langer, Germany 74-73—147 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 75-73—148 Fred Couples, United States 71-77—148 Tony Finau, United States 75-73—148 Sergio Garcia, Spain 72-76—148 Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands 76-72—148 Joe Highsmith, United States 76-72—148 Adam Schenk, United States 73-75—148 Mike Weir, Canada 75-73—148 Billy Horschel, United States 77-72—149 Brooks Koepka, United States 74-75—149 Phil Mickelson, United States 75-74—149 Adam Scott, Australia 77-72—149 Cameron Smith, Australia 71-78—149 Sepp Straka, Austria 78-71—149 Austin Eckroat, United States 76-74—150 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-74—150 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 75-75—150 Hiroshi Tai, Singapore 73-77—150 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 75-75—150 Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 76-74—150 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 76-75—151 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-74—151 Cameron Young, United States 72-79—151 Lucas Glover, United States 78-74—152 Patton Kizzire, United States 79-73—152 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 77-75—152 Will Zalatoris, United States 74-78—152 Evan Beck, United States 77-76—153 Cameron Davis, Australia 74-79—153 Thomas Detry, Belgium 79-74—153 Jose Luis Ballester, Spain 76-78—154 Laurie Canter, England 77-77—154 Matthieu Pavon, France 78-76—154 Angel Cabrera, Argentina 75-80—155 Noah Kent, United States 79-76—155 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 79-76—155 Nick Dunlap, United States 90-71—161

