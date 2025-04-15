Masters hangover: PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head for signature event

PGA Tour RBC HERITAGE Site: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Course: Harbour Town GL. Yardage: 7,213. Par: 71. Prize money:…

PGA Tour

RBC HERITAGE

Site: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Course: Harbour Town GL. Yardage: 7,213. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Masters.

Notes: Rory McIlroy is not in the field and never planned to play. He said earlier in the year Hilton Head was not among his favorite courses. … Scottie Scheffler won last year a week after he won the Masters. … Gary Woodland did not need a sponsor’s exemption to play. His runner-up finish in the Houston Open made him among the five “swing” players to earn a spot. Also getting in was Ryan Gerard and Puerto Rico winner Karl Vilips. … Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were among those who received sponsor exemptions. They also got exemptions for two other signature events this year. Spieth won at Hilton Head in 2022, his most recent PGA Tour victory. … Only 14 players in the field were not in the Masters last week. … This is the 50-year anniversary of Jack Nicklaus winning at Harbour Town over Tom Weiskopf. It was held two weeks before the Masters that year, when Nicklaus again beat Weiskopf.

Next week: Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

LPGA Tour

JM Eagle Championship.

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: El Caballero CC. Yardage: 6,679. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.75 million. Winner’s share: $562,500.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hannah Green.

Race to CME Globe leader: Angel Yin.

Last tournament: Madelene Sagstrom won T-Mobile Match Play.

Notes: The tournament has moved this year from Wilshire Country Club, which is going through renovations. It is to return to Wilshire in 2026. … The JM Eagle Championship is the last event before the first major of the LPGA season next week in Houston. … California teenager Asterisk Talley has received a sponsor exemption. Talley was runner-up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. … El Caballero last year held the U.S. Girls Junior. Talley was the runner-up at that event. … The field features Nelly Korda. She withdrew from the tournament a year ago when it was the week after the Chevron Championship, which Korda won for a record-tying fifth consecutive LPGA title. … The field features four of the top five players in the women’s world ranking, missing only Lydia Ko at No. 3. … Seven players have won the seven tournaments on the LPGA Tour schedule this year. … This wraps up the West Coast swing for the LPGA.

Next week: Chevron Championship.

PGA Tour

CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales). Yardage: 7,670. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Billy Horschel.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Masters.

Notes: Billy Horschel won last year and started on his path back to the FedEx Cup playoffs. He is playing the signature event at the RBC Heritage this week. … Ben Griffin narrowly missed out on being top 50 in the world to get into the Masters. He is in the field in the Dominican Republic this week. … Russell Knox is 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. He is not playing the Korn Ferry this week, instead teeing it up on the PGA Tour. … Because it is an opposite-field event, the winner does not earn a spot in the Masters. … Erik Compton, who has gone through two heart transplants, was given a sponsor exemption. … Andrew Novak is in the Dominican Republic this week. He is No. 32 in the FedEx Cup standings. … The tournament was part of the Korn Ferry Tour schedule for two years before becoming a PGA Tour stop in 2018. … Joel Dahmen is playing. He won the tournament in 2021.

Next week: Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

European Tour

VOLVO CHINA OPEN

Site: Shanghai.

Course: Enhance Anting GC. Yardage: 7,168. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.55 million. Winner’s share: $425,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 12:30-5:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-5 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12-5 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Adrian Otaegui.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Masters.

Notes: The field has only two players from the top 100 in the world ranking, with Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson the highest-ranked at No. 80. The other is Shaun Norris of South Africa at No. 100. … This is the 30th playing of the China Open. It was not part of the European tour schedule until 2004. … Brandon Wu makes his debut. The former Stanford player is exempt from finishing between No. 126 and No. 200 on the FedEx Cup last season. … Eight players in the field have won on the European tour this year. That includes Eugenio Chacarra, the former Oklahoma State star who began his career on LIV Golf. … This is the first of two consecutive tournaments in China, followed by a stop in South Korea and then Turkey before the tour starts playing in continental Europe. … Alexander Levy of France is the only two-time winner of the China Open.

Next week: Hainan Classic.

Korn Ferry Tour

LECOM SUNCOAST CLASSIC

Site: Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Course: Lakewood National GC (Commander). Yardage: 7,133. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Tim Widing.

Points leader: Hank Lebioda.

Last tournament: Jeremy Gandon won the Club Car Championship.

Next week: Veritex Bank Championship.

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Marc Leishman won LIV Golf Doral.

Next week: LIV Golf Mexico City.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

PGA Tour Champions

Last tournament: Angel Cabrera won the Jim Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Other tours

Challenge Tour: Abu Dhabi Challenge, Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Previous winner: Garrick Porteous.

Japan LPGA: KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open, Kumamoto Kuko CC, Kumamoto, Japan. Previous winner: Rio Takeda.

Korea LPGA: Nexen Saint Nine Masters, Gaya CC, Gimhae, South Korea. Defending champion: Eunwoo Choi.

