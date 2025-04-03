MASTERS ’25: Yardage and par for Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Yardage and par at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 89th Masters Tournament to be played April 10-13:
Hole Par Yards
1 4 445
2 5 585
3 4 350
4 3 240
5 4 495
6 3 180
7 4 450
8 5 570
9 4 460
Out 36 3775
10 4 495
11 4 520
12 3 155
13 5 545
14 4 440
15 5 550
16 3 170
17 4 440
18 4 465
In 36 3780
Total 72 7555
