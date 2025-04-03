MASTERS ’25: Facts and figures for the 89th edition of the Masters

Facts and figures for the Masters: Tournament: The 89th Masters Tournament. Dates: April 10-13. Site: Augusta National Golf Club. Length:…

Tournament: The 89th Masters Tournament.

Dates: April 10-13.

Site: Augusta National Golf Club.

Length: 7,555 yards.

Par: 36-36—72.

Purse: To be determined ($20 million in 2024).

Field: 96 players (five amateurs), with one spot open for Texas Open winner.

Cut: Top 50 and ties.

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last year: Scottie Scheffler won the Masters for the second time in three years by pulling away late with a 4-under 68 for a four-shot victory. Ludvig Aberg, making his Masters debut, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa each had a chance. Morikawa took two shots to get out of a bunker on No. 9, Aberg hit into the water on No. 11 and Homa made double bogey from the bushes behind the 12th green.

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods had surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon on his left foot on March 11 and will miss the Masters for the first time since his car crash in 2021.

Grand Slam: Rory McIlroy for the first time in his career has two wins on the season leading to the Masters as he tries to get the final leg of the career Grand Slam.

The odds (BetMGM Sportsbook): Scottie Scheffler (+450), Rory McIlroy (+650), Collin Morikawa (+1400), Ludvig Aberg and Jon Rahm (+1600), Bryson DeChambeau (+1800), Xander Schauffele (+2000).

Key statistic: Rory McIlroy is playing in his 17th Masters. Sergio Garcia (19) is the only player who had that many appearances before finally winning.

Noteworthy: The field has players from 26 countries and territories, the most ever for the Masters.

Quoteworthy: “It’s like a different place than the world just outside the gates. And you pull in, and everything else just kind of melts away.” — Scottie Scheffler on driving through the gates of Augusta National.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Paramount+), 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Interactive: https://www.masters.com/en_US/index.html. Live video channels from the 4th, 5th and 6th holes, Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group. Estimated times — Hole Nos. 4,5 and 6 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the weekend; Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend; Nos. 15 and 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the weekend; and featured group from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports’ weekend coverage.

