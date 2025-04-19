Marlins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Phillies

Miami Marlins (8-11, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (12-8, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1:05…

Miami Marlins (8-11, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (12-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -212, Marlins +175; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins look to stop their four-game skid with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 12-8 record overall and an 8-3 record at home. The Phillies have an 8-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has gone 2-4 on the road and 8-11 overall. The Marlins have gone 5-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has a double, a triple, seven home runs and 15 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 8-for-32 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has three doubles for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 12-for-38 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (knee), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.