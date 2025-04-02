Marlins play the Mets in series rubber match

New York Mets (2-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-2) Miami; Wednesday, 4:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (0-1, 3.86…

New York Mets (2-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-2)

Miami; Wednesday, 4:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, four strikeouts); Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -203, Marlins +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Miami went 62-100 overall and 30-51 in home games last season. The Marlins scored 3.9 runs per game while allowing 5.2 in the 2024 season.

New York had an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Mets pitching staff had a collective 3.96 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 3.7 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (the miami marlins placed rhp jesus tinoco on the 15-day injured list.), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

