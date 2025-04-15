Marlins play the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-7, third in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (8-7, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -166, Marlins +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins start a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Miami has a 6-4 record at home and an 8-7 record overall. The Marlins have a 5-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona is 3-3 on the road and 9-7 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has three doubles and two home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 15-for-40 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with five home runs while slugging .698. Geraldo Perdomo is 10-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

