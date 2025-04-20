Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine to 60-day injured list with dislocated left shoulder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine was placed on the 60-day injured list after dislocating his left shoulder…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine was placed on the 60-day injured list after dislocating his left shoulder during Saturday’s 11-10 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The injury occurred in the sixth inning when Conine dove headfirst into second base on an RBI double, his team-leading seventh of the season. He immediately clutched his left arm and left the game with a trainer.​

Conine, 27, had emerged as a key contributor in the Marlins’ lineup, leading the team in slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.790) over 71 plate appearances. His defensive prowess was also notable, as he was the only player in the majors with multiple five-star catches this season, based on data from MLB’s Statcast.​

The Marlins’ outfield depth is further strained, especially following the recent placement of center fielder Derek Hill on the injured list because of a left wrist sprain.

Miami has recalled infielder Ronny Simon and left-hander Cade Gibson from Triple-A Jacksonville, while designating left-hander Patrick Monteverde for assignment.

Javier Sanoja was scheduled to start in the Marlins outfield on Sunday in place of Conine.​

Conine is scheduled to undergo additional medical evaluations on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and whether surgery will be necessary.

