Marlins minor league infielder Gregori Arias is suspended 56 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins minor league infielder Gregori Arias was suspended for 56 games on Friday by Major League Baseball for a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

Arias was penalized under the drug program for minor league players assigned outside of the United States and Canada.

The 18-year-old, who signed in January 2024 for a $180,000 bonus, is assigned to the Dominican Summer League Marlins. He hit .227 with two homers, 16 RBIs and 23 stolen bases last season.

Five players have been suspended this year for violating performance-enhancing substance agreements. Four of them have been under minor league programs and Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games on March 31 under the major league program.

