Marlins aim to sweep 3-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (11-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (11-12, third in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 1:10…

Cincinnati Reds (11-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (11-12, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (3-0, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy (Montero) Alcantara (2-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -130, Reds +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Cincinnati Reds looking to sweep their three-game series.

Miami is 8-7 at home and 11-12 overall. The Marlins have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .332.

Cincinnati has a 5-7 record in road games and an 11-13 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Mervis leads the Marlins with six home runs while slugging .589. Eric Wagaman is 14-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with five home runs while slugging .432. TJ Friedl is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .297 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 5-5, .293 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Robert Jacob Brantly: 10-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.