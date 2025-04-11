Mariners’ Victor Robles has no regrets about stunning catch that led to shoulder injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Robles has seen the replay of his stunning catch into the right field netting at Oracle…

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Robles has seen the replay of his stunning catch into the right field netting at Oracle Park last Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners outfielder wouldn’t have changed a thing.

Even after dislocating his left shoulder while making the play — and needing to be carted off the field because of it.

“One hundred percent, I would have gone through that,” Robles said Friday night while discussing the injury in San Francisco that will sideline him for a minimum of 12 weeks. “I saw a diamond and I gotta chase that diamond. I still ask myself, ‘How does a net fracture you like that?’”

With his left arm in a black sling a few hours before Seattle faced the Texas Rangers, Robles recalled he “was seeing everything in white” from the moment he crashed into the net and got loaded onto the cart. He was able to fly home that night.

Imaging revealed the dislocation caused a small fracture in a bone in the shoulder and general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday it appeared the injury would heal without surgery. If no surgery is required, the fracture should heal in about six weeks, and then another six weeks of rehabilitation would be necessary.

A decision on surgery will come this weekend on a re-evaluation of the injury and more imaging.

“I was a little sad about it, but you have to accept it,” Robles said. “Internally, I feel good. You have to trust the process.”

The right fielder was hitting .273 with three doubles, three runs scored and three stolen bases in the first 10 games. Manager Dan Wilson spoke about the impact of Robles’ loss in the leadoff spot earlier in the week.

“We’ll figure it out and we’ll continue to look at it as we go,” Wilson said. “We’re wishing him the best and hope things go as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

Julio Rodriguez was batting No. 1 on Friday night for the second straight game after going 2 for 4 with a tying two-run double against Houston.

Robles’ injury isn’t the only one the Mariners are facing. Rookie second baseman Ryan Bliss will be out four to five months with a biceps injury that requires surgery. He injured it in Seattle’s extra-inning loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Robles’ style of play, he acknowledged, is giving full effort at all times. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to have that same mindset in his upcoming recovery and eventual return to the lineup.

“That’s something that defines the character of myself,” Robles said. “I’m not going to change anything that makes me different.”

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.