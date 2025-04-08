Manga, a goalkeeper on Brazil’s 1966 World Cup team, dies at 87

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Haílton Corrêa de Arruda, the Brazilian goalkeeper better known as Manga who won four league…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Haílton Corrêa de Arruda, the Brazilian goalkeeper better known as Manga who won four league titles with Botafogo and played at the 1966 World Cup, has died, the club said Tuesday. He was 87.

Manga battled prostate cancer in recent years, though Botafogo did not announce the cause of death. He died at Rio Barra hospital, the club said.

Manga won Carioca championship titles with Botafogo in 1961, 1962, 1967 and 1968 and then added three Gaucho tournament titles with Internacional (1974-76).

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our unforgettable former goalkeeper and idol, Manga,” Botafogo said in a statement. “Manga was one of the greatest goalkeepers in (club) history who leaves behind a history of unforgettable saves.”

Manga also played for Uruguay’s Nacional, helping the team win four straight league titles starting in 1969, the Copa Libertadores in 1971 and the Intercontinental Cup.

With the Brazil national team, Manga played 12 matches including one in the 1966 World Cup.

