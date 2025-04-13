Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana left out of Premier League game against Newcastle

Andre Onana was left out of Manchester United’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against Newcastle following the goalkeeper’s latest…

Andre Onana was left out of Manchester United’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against Newcastle following the goalkeeper’s latest high-profile errors for the club.

The Cameroon international was partially at fault for both goals in United’s 2-2 draw with Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday.

“There’s nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that would help him,” United head coach Ruben Amorim said after that game. “So, the most important thing is to be natural and then, when the time comes, I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in Andre.”

Amorim did not include Onana in his squad for the game at St James’ Park, with back-up keeper Altay Bayindir named in the starting lineup and third-choice Tom Heaton on the bench.

Onana was a serial title winner with Ajax and joined United from Inter Milan for $57 million in 2023, but has endured an error-strewn time since that move.

Last year he admitted he had to protect his mental health after a series of costly mistakes.

His mistakes against Lyon came after former United player Nemanja Matic described him as “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the club’s history.

