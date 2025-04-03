Lukaku leading Napoli’s unexpected title challenge with 400 goals and counting

ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku is rounding into form at just the right time for Napoli. The Belgium striker scored…

The Belgium striker scored a key goal against AC Milan in Serie A last weekend after producing three in two matches for Belgium during a Nations League playoff victory over Ukraine.

The outburst boosted Lukaku’s career total to 400 goals for club and country.

It’s not just goals, though.

Lukaku is also tied for the lead on the Serie A assist chart with Lazio’s Nuno Tavares, having set up eight goals to go with his 11 scored. And his output is one of the reasons why Napoli is still in the running for its second Serie A title in three seasons — which was unexpected after last season’s 10th-place finish.

Napoli trails Serie A leader Inter Milan by three points with eight matches to play.

Reunited with coach Antonio Conte after they won the Italian league together at Inter in 2021, Lukaku’s impact at Napoli was immediate when he scored on debut in August two days after transferring from Chelsea.

But Lukaku didn’t score at all when Napoli failed to win a match in February, which raised doubts about Napoli’s potential. His recent return to form has revived the club’s title pursuit.

Lukaku thriving under Conte again

Conte immediately turned to Lukaku to fill the void at center forward left by Victor Osimhen, who was loaned to Galatasaray at the start of the season.

Lukaku scored 47 goals over two seasons under Conte at Inter and the pair clearly has a special relationship.

“I don’t feel like a favorite. Actually, he always seeks more out of me,” Lukaku recently told Napoli’s radio partner. “But I like that responsibility. It has helped me improve and really pushed me in my career. And for that I will always be grateful to him.”

Mertens helped convince Lukaku to join Napoli

It wasn’t just Conte who convinced Lukaku to join Napoli.

Lukaku also talked about the southern club to former Belgium strike partner Dries Mertens, who played for Napoli for nearly a decade and remains the club’s all-time leading scorer with 148 goals across all competitions.

“In Naples it doesn’t take long to realize that you really represent the people,” Lukaku said. “I remember when I arrived at my hotel and I understood right away how much Napoli means to the people here. Dries Mertens had told me about his experience and I was prepared for it, but experiencing it has been extraordinary.

“You really feel the fans’ affection and passion. And that energy provides us with incredible motivation.”

In-form Bologna is next for Napoli

Napoli and Lukaku will need to maintain that motivation for a match on Monday at fourth-placed Bologna, which has won six straight games across all competitions and beat Empoli 3-0 on Tuesday in the Italian Cup semifinals.

However the season ends for Napoli, it’s been a big improvement on last season’s debacle, which came a year after the southern squad won its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

Lukaku’s arrival has been a big part of the turnaround.

