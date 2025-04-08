Arya’s 39-ball century for Punjab sends Chennai to fourth straight loss in IPL

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Opening batter Priyansh Arya hit the fourth-fastest century in the Indian Premier League as Punjab Kings…

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Opening batter Priyansh Arya hit the fourth-fastest century in the Indian Premier League as Punjab Kings handed Chennai Super Kings their fourth straight loss on Tuesday.

Arya’s (103) 39-ball hundred powered Punjab to 219-6 despite five of its top six batters falling for a combined score of 23 runs.

Chennai fell short for the fourth successive time in its run-chase and got restricted to 201-5 to lose by 18 runs as New Zealand left-handed opener Devon Conway top-scored with 69 off 49 balls.

Punjab’s third win in four games pushed them to No. 4 on the points table.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thrilling run-fest against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens by four runs.

Nicholas Pooran (87 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (81), who notched his fourth half-century in five games, decimated the Kolkata pacers to put up 238-3, Lucknow’s second-highest IPL total.

Kolkata was on the verge of overhauling the tall target on the back of captain Ajinkya Rahane’s blazing 61 off 35 balls but four wickets in 14 deliveries undermined the chase and they fell short at 234-7.

