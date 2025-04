Sunday At Shadow Creek North Las Vegas, Nev. Yardage: 7,560; Par: 72 Purse: $2 million Semifinals Lauren Coughlin def. Ariya…

Sunday

At Shadow Creek

North Las Vegas, Nev.

Yardage: 7,560; Par: 72

Purse: $2 million

Semifinals

Lauren Coughlin def. Ariya Jutanugarn, 1 up.

Madelene Sagstrom def. Angel Yin, 4 & 2.

Finals

Madelene Sagstrom def. Lauren Coughlin, 1 up.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.