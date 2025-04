LPGA T-Mobile Match Play Results

Saturday At Shadow Creek North Las Vegas, Nev. Yardage: 7,560; Par: 72 Purse: $2 million Round of 16 Stephanie Kyriacou…

Saturday

At Shadow Creek

North Las Vegas, Nev.

Yardage: 7,560; Par: 72

Purse: $2 million

Round of 16

Stephanie Kyriacou def. A Lim Kim, 2 & 1.

Lauren Coughlin def. Sei Young Kim, 2 up.

Maja Stark def. Brooke M. Henderson, 5 & 4.

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Narin An, 1 up.

Celine Boutier def. Ashleigh Buhai, 28 holes.

Madelene Sagstrom def. Carlota Ciganda, 19 holes.

Angel Yin def. Mao Saigo, 3 & 2.

Jeeno Thitikul def. Nataliya Guseva, 8 & 7.

Quarterfinals

Lauren Coughlin def. Stephanie Kyriacou, 1 up.

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Maja Stark, 4 & 2.

Madelene Sagstrom vs. Celine Boutier, tied thru 17 will resume Sunday.

Angel Yin def. Jeeno Thitikul, 4 & 2.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.