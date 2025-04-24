Los Angeles Sparks promote WNBA veteran Danielle Robinson to assistant coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have promoted three-time WNBA All-Star Danielle Robinson to assistant coach. The team…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have promoted three-time WNBA All-Star Danielle Robinson to assistant coach.

The team said Thursday she will continue to serve as the team’s manager of basketball integration, a job she started in January.

Robinson replaces Nikki Blue, who left the organization this week to become an assistant on the Southern California women’s basketball team.

Robinson, 35, played 12 years in the WNBA for teams in San Antonio, Phoenix, Minnesota, Las Vegas, Indiana and Atlanta. She later won the 2015 EuroLeague championship. After retiring, she took part in the NBA/WNBA Future Basketball Operations Stars program.

Robinson ranks 13th all-time in assists in the WNBA and led the league in 2013.

