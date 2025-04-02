Liverpool vs. Everton: Tarkowski escapes red for reckless challenge on Mac Allister

Everton defender James Tarkowski escaped a red card on Wednesday for a dangerous high tackle on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister…

Everton defender James Tarkowski escaped a red card on Wednesday for a dangerous high tackle on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister despite the Premier League describing it as reckless.

Tarkowski was shown yellow by referee Samuel Barrott after 11 minutes of the game at Anfield for his studs up challenge that left Mac Allister writhing in pain.

VAR reviewed the incident, but no further punishment was handed out — leaving Liverpool manager Arne Slot looking perplexed on the sideline.

“The referee’s call of yellow card for a reckless foul by Tarkowski was checked by the VAR, with contact on the follow through after Tarkowski had played the ball deemed to be reckless,” the league said after the review.

Tarkowski did win the ball with his initial tackle, but a heavy follow through saw him catch Mac Allister high on his left calf to send the Argentina international spinning on the field.

After treatment, Mac Allister was able to play on.

