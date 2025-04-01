Liverpool expects attendance record for Merseyside derby at Anfield

Liverpool expects to set an attendance record for a Merseyside derby at Anfield for Wednesday’s Premier League match against Everton.…

Liverpool expects to set an attendance record for a Merseyside derby at Anfield for Wednesday’s Premier League match against Everton.

The record crowd for a match between the rivals at the famous stadium was 56,060 for a 0-0 draw in 1963.

Wednesday will be the first time the teams have faced each other at Anfield since expansion work was completed at the stadium last year, with attendances now rising above 60,000. The renovated stadium’s official capacity is 61,276, which is below its all-time record attendance of 61,905 set in 1952 for an FA Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot predicts the home crowd will be an advantage to his players after February’s 2-2 draw with Everton in a bad tempered match when Slot was one of four people sent off.

Slot said Tuesday he expected another difficult game.

“I expect the same,” he said. “But with one difference: that every time the Everton players do something well, they don’t get the cheers and the reactions from 50,000 people. … Our players will get that reaction after every tackle they make, after every pass they do and that is a different emotion.”

Liverpool is on course to win a record-equaling 20th English league title this season. It leads the standings by 12 points over second-placed Arsenal.

If it lifts the title, it would equal with Manchester United’s record.

