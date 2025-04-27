Lionel Messi won’t play in Inter Miami’s match against FC Dallas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi will not play in Inter Miami’s league home match against FC Dallas on…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi will not play in Inter Miami’s league home match against FC Dallas on Sunday. The Argentine star winger was not in the starting lineup or among the reserves when the club released its roster before the match.

Inter Miami lost at Vancouver in the first leg of its CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal round on Thursday. Messi played the entire 90 minutes of Miami’s 2-0 loss.

With Miami hosting Vancouver in the second leg on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Messi playing Sunday seemed unlikely. He also didn’t practice on Saturday and Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano told reporters after the team workout that there would be lineup changes on Sunday.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner who joined Inter Miami in July 2023, has three goals and two assists in six league matches this season. Miami began Sunday fifth in the Eastern Conference at 5-0-3 and 18 points.

Messi’s former Barcelona teammates Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba also will not play Sunday while Sergio Busquets is among the reserves.

