Lima to host Copa Libertadores final in November

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Lima will host the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 29. The stadium will be chosen later,…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Lima will host the Copa Libertadores final on Nov. 29.

The stadium will be chosen later, CONMBOL said on Monday.

The capitals of Brazil and Uruguay, Brasilia and Montevideo, also bid to be the host.

The Peruvian capital hosted the first single match decider in tournament history in 2019, when Brazil’s Flamengo beat Argentina’s River Plate 2-1.

That final was held at 80,000-seat Monumental Stadium, but Lima also has the 43,000-seat National Stadium, which is the home of the national team.

Brazil’s Botafogo is the defending champion of the Copa Libertadores.

CONMEBOL previously announced the Copa Sudamericana final will be on Nov. 22 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, at Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera Stadium.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.