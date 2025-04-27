Gouiri scores superb hat trick as Marseille reclaims second place in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored with a stunning overhead kick on his way to a hat trick as Marseille…

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored with a stunning overhead kick on his way to a hat trick as Marseille beat Brest 4-1 to reclaim second place in Ligue 1, strengthening its chances of qualifying automatically for next season’s Champions League.

Marseille is two points ahead of third-placed Lille and three ahead of fourth-placed Monaco with three games left.

Lyon, Nice and Strasbourg are one point behind Monaco and separated on goal difference in what promises to be a hectic race to the line for a place in Europe’s elite club competition.

Paris Saint-Germain had already clinched a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 crown. The top three sides in France qualify automatically for the Champions League, with the side finishing fourth entering qualifying.

Gouiri has earned a reputation as one of the most skillful yet inconsistent forwards in French soccer but he is changing that this season with a highlight-reel collection of goals.

After he put Marseille ahead in the eighth minute with a fine angled drive from the right of the penalty area, sloppy defending allowed Brest striker Abdallah Sima to equalize in the 26th.

Marseille regained the lead in the 37th when club top scorer Mason Greenwood’s deflected strike wrong-footed the goalkeeper.

Then came Gouiri’s wonder goal just before halftime.

He positioned himself near the penalty spot to control Greenwood’s cross from the right on his chest, and then shifted his body to score with an overhead shot with his right foot.

Two months ago Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said the 25-year-old Gouiri has the potential to become one of the best strikers in Europe, after he scored two outstanding goals when Marseille routed Saint-Etienne 5-1.

Gouiri completed his hat trick against Brest in the 63rd, beating the offside trap to latch onto France midfielder Adrien Rabiot’s pass and calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Gouiri, who joined from Rennes for 22 million euros ($23 million) in the January transfer window, received an ovation at Stade Velodrome when he was taken off after his third goal.

Lille gains momentum

Earlier Sunday, Lille kept up its push for an automatic spot with a 2-0 win at Angers for its third straight victory.

Brazilian defender Alexsandro put Lille ahead in first-half stoppage time when he headed in Hakon Haraldsson’s free kick from the right.

Haraldsson doubled Lille’s lead shortly after halftime when he was set up by striker Chuba Akpom.

Monaco dropped points on Saturday following a 1-1 draw at lowly Le Havre, while Lyon, Nice and Strasbourg all won their games.

Nantes closer to safety

Nantes picked up a useful point in its fight to avoid relegation following a 0-0 draw with Toulouse.

Toulouse held on despite having French striker Noah Edjouma sent off late in the first half and avoided a sixth straight loss.

But Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed fluffed a golden chance from three meters out midway through the second half.

Nantes is in 14th place and four points clear of Le Havre in 16th and the relegation-promotion playoff spot.

Other matches

Rock-bottom Montpellier was already relegated on Saturday because of Le Havre’s draw but at least stopped a 12th consecutive defeat with a 0-0 home draw with Reims.

Also, midtable Auxerre romped to a 4-0 win at Lens with two goals from striker Ado Onaiwu and one each from forward Gaëtan Perrin and Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.