Leverkusen says Florian Wirtz is back to help late Bundesliga title push

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says star player Florian Wirtz has recovered from injury, boosting the team’s late hopes of defending its Bundesliga title from Bayern Munich.

“Flo is fit. He’s on board. He’s in the squad. He can play, also from the start. So that’s very good,” Alonso said on Friday ahead of the home match against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Wirtz hasn’t played since March 8 when he injured an ankle ligament in a defeat to Werder Bremen. Leverkusen was since been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern, then – more surprisingly – out of the German Cup by third-division team Arminia Bielefeld.

Leverkusen stayed on course in the Bundesliga with three straight wins without Wirtz, however, closing the gap on Bayern to six points with six rounds remaining.

“We’re clearly a better team with Flo,” Alonso said. “We play better. We have better connections between the lines, between players. He’s the player that makes the difference for us, and we need him.”

The 21-year-old Wirtz has been more influential than ever at Leverkusen, which he helped to an unprecedented unbeaten league and cup double last season. Wirtz has chipped in nine goals and set up 12 more in 25 league appearances, while he scored six more in the Champions League.

“Of course, we missed him, especially in the Champions League and cup, but that can happen in a season,” Alonso said. “Now we have him back fit again. We want to help him play well, and to have fun. When I see Flo having fun on the field, normally we’re playing better. We want to feel that Flo again.”

The Spanish coach said Edmond Tapsoba and Exequiel Palacios are also back from injuries.

Responding to ongoing speculation that Wirtz may leave the club instead of signing a new contract, Alonso said he hadn’t noticed any change in the player’s attitude.

“Super, 100%,” Alonso said of Wirtz’s focus. “His mentality, his will was to be back, fit, with the team and to have fun. (His contract) is not an issue for us and we don’t talk about it.”

Wirtz’s contract with Leverkusen runs through two more seasons, through June 2027, but long-running talks have failed to yield an agreement over an extension.

Bayern has made no secret of its admiration, with powerbroker Uli Hoeneß openly calling for the club to sign him. Manchester City is reportedly interested in Wirtz as a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, and Real Madrid has also been speculated as a possible destination.

After Leverkusen hosts Union on Saturday, it will be hoping for a favor from Borussia Dortmund at Bayern in the late game.

