Leganes players to promote testicular cancer awareness with special logo on crotches

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer club Leganes has joined the fight against testicular cancer by planning to wear attention-grabbing shorts for its upcoming game against Barcelona.

Their shorts will bear a special logo right in the crotch of two spheres joined by a cancer awareness bow and encircled by “Testicular Cancer Society.”

The public awareness campaign in support of testicular cancer awareness month announced by Madrid-based club on Thursday is called “Tenemos un par” (“We have a pair”).

Leganes hosts Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday.

The Testicular Cancer Society says it is the most common form of cancer for men aged 15 to 35 and encourages regular self-examination.

“Some teammates didn’t know how to self-explore before this campaign,” Leganes captain Sergio González told the club website. “If this manages to save a life it is worth more than any title.”

