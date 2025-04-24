Lecce’s Serie A match at Atalanta postponed following death of physio

ROME (AP) — Relegation-threatened Lecce’s Serie A match at Atalanta on Friday was postponed to Sunday following the death of…

ROME (AP) — Relegation-threatened Lecce’s Serie A match at Atalanta on Friday was postponed to Sunday following the death of the club’s physical therapist, the Italian league announced.

Graziano Fiorita, the physio, worked with Lecce for more than 20 years.

Several matches this week were already rescheduled due to the death of Pope Francis. No games will be played on Saturday out of respect for the pope’s funeral.

Lecce is one point above the drop zone with five rounds remaining.

Atalanta is third and on course to qualify for the Champions League.

