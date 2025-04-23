Lauren and Jrue Holiday join the North Carolina Courage ownership group

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team star Lauren Holiday and husband Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team star Lauren Holiday and husband Jrue Holiday of the Boston Celtics have joined the ownership group of the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Lauren Holiday was on the U.S. teams that won the 2015 Women’s World Cup and gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Jrue Holiday is a two-time NBA champion and two-time All-Star who has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a pair of Olympic gold medals as well.

The two have invested in the Courage through their Holiday Family Trust, the team announced Wednesday. Lauren Holiday will serve as an advisor and ambassador for the NWSL club.

“This club represents the future of women’s soccer — not just in how we play the game, but in how we empower athletes, connect with communities, and build a sustainable future for the sport,” Lauren Holiday said in a statement. “I believe deeply in the mission and vision of the Courage, and I’m excited to contribute in meaningful ways — especially when it comes to player development and overall culture.”

Lauren Holiday retired from soccer in 2016. While pregnant with the couple’s first child, she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. Shortly after the birth of her daughter, she underwent surgery and Jrue Holiday took a leave of absence to care for her and their child.

The NWSL has an annual award, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, which honors players for contributions to their local communities.

