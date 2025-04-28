Laura Stacey scores in OT as Victoire beat Fleet 3-2 after blowing 2-goal lead

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Laura Stacey scored with 4:17 into overtime to give the Montreal Victoire a 3-2 victory over…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Laura Stacey scored with 4:17 into overtime to give the Montreal Victoire a 3-2 victory over the Boston Fleet on Monday night.

It was Stacey’s 11th goal of the season and fourth game-winner as Montreal secured home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Professional Women’s Hockey League playoffs. If the Toronto Sceptres lose on Tuesday against the New York Sirens, Montreal will clinch first place.

Boston forced overtime with two late goals 39 seconds apart, but it wasn’t enough to pull out the victory.

Montreal opened the scoring on the power play when Jennifer Gardiner came off the bench to knock in the rebound after Abby Boreen’s shot rang off the post. The goal came on the Victoire’s third power play of the game.

Montreal’s power play struck again 4:48 into the third period when Catherine Dubois tipped a shot by Maureen Murphy for her fifth goal of the season.

Boston goaltender Klara Peslarova made 33 saves in the loss.

Boston cut the lead to 2-1 with 2:46 remaining with a short-handed goal by Hannah Brandt. Hannah Bilka tied the game just 39 seconds later.

Ann-Renee Desbiens, who made 27 saves, earned her league-leading 14th win of the season.

Takeaways

Fleet: The injury-riddled Fleet missed a chance to secure their playoff fate.

Victoire: Montreal’s second power-play unit was on the ice for Montreal’s first two goals as they try to get their depth scoring going.

Key moment

Boston scored two goals in 39 seconds late in the third period to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Key stat

When Gardiner opened the scoring, it was the first PWHL goal scored on Peslarova in her first 125:40 of game time spanning parts of three games.

Up next

The Fleet host the Minnesota Frost and the Victoire visit the New York Sirens to wrap up the regular season on Saturday.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.