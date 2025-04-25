Larnach, Buxton homer as Twins beat Angels 11-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach homered, doubled and drove in four runs on Friday as the Minnesota Twins defeated the…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach homered, doubled and drove in four runs on Friday as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 11-4.

Byron Buxton had a home run and a triple with three RBIs and Mickey Gasper was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for the Twins, who have won three of four.

Pablo López (2-1), making his first start since April 8 after recovering from a strained hamstring, give up two runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings.

Mike Trout and Logan O’Hoppe homered for the Angels, who lost for the third time in four games.

Kyle Hendricks (0-3) gave up seven runs on just three hits over three-plus innings. He also walked five and hit two batter while striking out three.

The Twins scored a run without a hit in the first inning, as Hendricks hit a batter and walked two to load the bases with one out. Carlos Correa’s sacrifice fly gave the Twins a 1-0 lead.

The Angels tied it on Jo Adell’s RBI single in the second, but Buxton put Minnesota ahead for good with a solo shot to the second deck in left field in the third.

Key moment

The Twins blew it open in the fourth inning, Hendricks gave up a single and three walks to the first four batters. Carl Edwards Jr. came on in relief and allowed a Buxton sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Gasper before Larnach launched an 0-1 pitch over the scoreboard in right-center for a three-run homer.

Key stat

Larnach has three homers and eight RBIs in his last four games.

Up next

Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 3.38) will face off with Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2, 4.74) on Saturday afternoon.

