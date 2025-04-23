Kody Clemens cut by Phillies, who say Cristopher Sánchez feels OK after cutting short start

NEW YORK (AP) — Kody Clemens, a son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was designated for assignment…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kody Clemens, a son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was designated for assignment on Wednesday by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said left-hander Cristopher Sánchez felt normal, one day after he was removed from a start against the New York Mets because of left forearm tightness, and will not get an MRI. Because of Thursday’s off day, Sánchez could be pushed back in the rotation to get extra rest.

A 28-year-old infielder and outfielder, Clemens was dropped to make room for infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson, who was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a strained left oblique that had sidelined him since spring training.

Clemens was acquired from Detroit in January 2023 and hit .220 with nine homers and 31 RBIs in 97 games. He was 0 for 6 in seven games this season, appearing in six as a pinch-hitter.

Clemens has a .197 average with 14 homers and 58 RBIs in four big league seasons.

Wilson, 30, hit .158 with two RBIs in 10 games during a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Sánchez left Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss after two innings. He threw just 33 of 58 pitches for strikes.

“He actually wanted to play catch today,” Thomson said. “Last I had heard, they just want him just to rest today.”

Left-hander Ranger Suárez, sidelined since spring training with lower back stiffness, is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday in a fourth rehab outing, then could be activated. Suárez threw 59 pitches for the IronPigs on Tuesday.

“It all depends on how Sanchy feels,” Thomson said.

