Key hole at the Masters: the reachable par-5 15th that gave Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay fits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the Masters:

HOLE: 15.

YARDAGE: 550.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.916

RANK: 15

KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy was at 4 under when he hit his second over the green at the reachable par 5. His pitch rolled through the green and into the water, leading to a double bogey; McIlroy had another double at No. 17 and finished at even par. Patrick Cantlay was 1 under when he found himself in a similar spot behind the green, and he twice pitched over the green and into the water, leading to a triple bogey and a round of 2-over 74.

