Key hole at the Masters: Rory McIlroy wins on his second try at the par-4 18th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the Masters:

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 465

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.24

RANK: 3

NICKNAME: Holly

KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy holed a 4-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with Justin Rose to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam. Rose missed his 15-foot birdie try. In regulation, Rose holed a 20-footer for birdie to close with a 6-under 66 and a four-day total of 11-under 277. McIlroy needed a par to win in regulation but hit his approach into the right greenside bunker. He blasted out to 5 feet but missed the putt to shoot 73.

