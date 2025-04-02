Ketel Marte on $116.5 million deal with Diamondbacks: `I just want to be here forever’

NEW YORK (AP) — A commitment with Arizona through 2027 wasn’t enough for Ketel Marte. “I just want to be…

NEW YORK (AP) — A commitment with Arizona through 2027 wasn’t enough for Ketel Marte.

“I just want to be here forever,” he said.

Marte and the Diamondbacks got rid of their old deal and agreed Wednesday to a contract that guarantees the All-Star second baseman $116.5 million through 2031, a six-year deal that includes a player option.

“I like the people. I like the coaches. I like the manager. I like the GM,” Marte said after hitting an RBI single in a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees. “I like the organization. I like the fans, too.”

Marte finished third in NL MVP voting last year and fourth in 2019. The 31-year-old hit .292 last season while setting career highs with 36 homers and 95 RBIs.

Arizona has made several big-money moves after missing last year’s playoffs, signing free-agent pitcher Corbin Burnes to a $210 million, six-year contract and agreeing to long-term deals with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt ($45 million for five years starting in 2026), shortstop Geraldo Perdomo ($45 million for four years starting in 2026) and right-hander Justin Martinez ($18 million for five years).

“I think it makes a statement that we believe in the core group of players,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’ve identified a very special bond that happens between everybody on this team, and it means we’re going to be together a long time.”

Marte agreed in March 2022 to a $76 million, five-year deal that started in 2023 and had $49 million in guaranteed money remaining: salaries of $16 million each in 2025 and ’26, $14 million in 2027 and a $13 million team option for 2028 with a $3 million buyout.

His new agreement calls for salaries of $14 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026, $12 million in 2027, $20 million in 2028 and $22 million each in 2029 and 2030. Marte has an $11.5 million player option for 2031, and there are escalators for MVP awards and plate appearances that could raise the deal’s value to $149.5 million.

His agent, Charisse Dash, wanted the lower 2027 salary as protection against a work stoppage. Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires in December 2026, and a lockout is possible that would have the potential to disrupt the 2027 season.

Marte’s salary could escalate in each succeeding season by up to $5.5 million: $3 million for MVP voting and $2.5 million for plate appearances. It would go up by $3 million for finishing among the top three in MVP voting and by $2 million for finishing fourth through seventh. It also would rise by $500,000 each for 500 and 550 plate appearances, and by $750,000 apiece for 600 and 625.

He has a .281 career batting average with 143 homers and 516 RBIs in 11 big league seasons with Seattle (2015-16) and the Diamondbacks, who acquired him in a trade from the Mariners. Marte was the MVP of the 2023 NL Championship Series after hitting .387 against the Phillies.

A young group of players bonded with the older players two years ago, when the Diamondbacks reached the World Series but lost to Texas.

“When we were in the middle of that run, they were fighting together. They knew what it meant to win important moments,” Lovullo said. “And that led to some big wins.”

Talks on Marte’s new deal started during spring training.

“We’ve got a lot of talent here. There’s still a couple more guys who need to sign, too,” Marte said. “If you deserve it, you’re going to get it.”

