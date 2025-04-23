Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers host Nicola Jokic and Nuggets in 1st playoff game at new Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Steve Ballmer is about to realize his long-held dream of the Los Angeles Clippers hosting playoff…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Steve Ballmer is about to realize his long-held dream of the Los Angeles Clippers hosting playoff games in their own arena.

Eleven years after buying the once laughingstock franchise, the 69-year-old billionaire is getting the last laugh. Led by a healthy Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers resume their first-round series in Game 3 Thursday night at the new Intuit Dome against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

“I think it’s the best basketball you can watch,” Jokic said of the closely contested series that’s tied 1-1.

The arena will host next year’s All-Star weekend and be the basketball venue for the 2028 Olympics.

While the Clippers were opening the playoffs in Denver, their fans watched on a giant video board at the plaza outside Intuit Dome.

Fans attending Thursday night will find a towel and noisemaker at their seats and those who arrive 30 minutes early will get a Leonard T-shirt.

“I expect it to be rockin’ in there,” Clippers All-Star James Harden said.

So does Nuggets interim coach David Adelman.

“They have the crowd at the end towards our bench. It’s like a high school crowd, which is actually really cool,” he said, referring to The Wall, a 58-row section of Clippers superfans. “That building, it’s very loud whether the crowd is cheering or not, so we have to be prepared for that.”

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

When/where to watch: Game 3, 7 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Tied 1-1

BetMGM says: Knicks by 1.5

What to know: The Pistons beat the Knicks on the road 100-94 in Game 2, evening the series and ending the NBA’s longest losing streak in the playoffs at 15 games. Little Caesars Arena, home of the Pistons since 2017, will host its first playoff game on Thursday night. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 2 after he had 21 points on 8-of-21 shooting and 12 assists in his postseason debut. Jalen Brunson scored 37 points for the third-seeded Knicks and didn’t get much help from Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby as both were limited to 10 points after each scored 23 points in Game 1. The Pistons led the opener by eight points through three quarters before New York took control with a 21-0 run. Detroit’s starting center, Isaiah Stewart, is day-to-day with a knee injury after playing in Game 1 and missing Monday night’s game.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

When/where to watch: Game 3, 9:30 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Thunder lead 2-0

BetMGM says: Thunder by 8.5

What to know: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to move closer to sweeping the Grizzlies in Game 3. Memphis has been swept in the playoffs previously five times, most recently in 2016 by San Antonio. Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t shooting his best at 33% so far, but it’s hardly mattered. The Grizzlies were blown out in the first two games, but they did make it closer — albeit only by 19 points — in Game 2. Still, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault expects the Grizzlies to get a lift playing in front of their home crowd for the first time in the series.

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

When/where to watch: Game 3, 10 p.m. EDT (NBA TV)

Series: Tied 1-1

BetMGM says: Clippers by 5.5

What to know: The Clippers tied the series with a four-point win in Game 2, led by Leonard’s 39 points on 15 of 19 shooting and Ivica Zubac’s 17th straight double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jokic had a triple-double for the Nuggets. Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. practiced Wednesday and Adelman is hopeful the forward’s sprained left shoulder will allow him to play in Game 3. Several of the Nuggets players and staff were sickened by a stomach bug earlier in the week that appears to be abating. Little has separated the two teams in the first two games, with Denver taking the opener by two points in overtime. The Clippers’ defense against the Nuggets’ offensive prowess has made for an entertaining matchup.

AP Sports Writers Cliff Brunt, Larry Lage, Arnie Melendrez Stapleton and Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

