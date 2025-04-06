Justin Turner’s error allows Fernando Tatis Jr. to score go-ahead run in Padres’ 8-7 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had four hits, Fernando Tatis Jr. scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning when…

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had four hits, Fernando Tatis Jr. scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning when first baseman Justin Turner couldn’t make the catch to finish a double play, and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7 on Sunday.

The Padres’ Gavin Sheets singled off Porter Hodge to tie it in the eighth.

Jackson Merrill homered for the Padres, who had lost two straight after opening the season with seven consecutive victories for the best start in franchise history.

Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs and Nico Hoerner added three hits for the Cubs, whose five-game win streak ended.

Ryan Pressly (0-1) took the loss after allowing one hit and a walk in the ninth. Robert Suarez threw a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

The Padres went ahead 3-0 in the first inning. Ben Brown allowed two walks and a bunt single before hitting Jake Cronenworth to bring in a run. Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single and Jason Heyward walked to score the other runs.

The Cubs scored five runs in the bottom of the first. After Kyle Hart issued two walks, Tucker singled, Justin Turner had a sacrifice fly and Hoerner doubled to tie it. Logan Gillaspie, called up from Triple-A El Paso before the game, replaced Hart and was called for two balks while pitching to Carson Kelly, scoring two runs.

Tucker hit a two-run homer in the second inning for his fifth, tied for the NL lead.

Merrill drove a two-run shot off Brown in the fourth.

Key moment

With runners on first and second in the ninth, Manny Machado hit a grounder to shortstop. Dansby Swanson threw to second to start the try for a double play, but Hoerner’s relay to first got past Turner. That allowed Tatis to come around to score.

Key stat

Tucker, acquired in a December trade with Houston, now has 15 RBIs to lead the NL.

Up next

The Padres had yet to announce their starter for Monday’s series opener against the A’s.

LHP Justin Steele (2-1, 6.89 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday for the Cubs against Texas. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.20) is slated to pitch for the Rangers.

