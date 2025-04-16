Josh Giddey available for Bulls’ Play-In game against Miami after being sidelined by wrist injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls guard Josh Giddey was available for Chicago’s Play-In Tournament matchup against the Miami Heat after missing…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls guard Josh Giddey was available for Chicago’s Play-In Tournament matchup against the Miami Heat after missing the final two regular-season games because of an injured right wrist.

Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season — his first in Chicago following a trade from Oklahoma City. He was particularly good against Miami in the regular season, averaging 26 points, 10 assists and 10.3 rebounds as the Bulls won all three games.

Chicago finished ninth in the Eastern Conference at 39-43 — two games ahead of Miami. The winner of Wednesday’s game plays at Atlanta on Friday for the chance to face Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.