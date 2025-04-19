Jokic, Gordon lead Nuggets past Clippers in OT playoff opener

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and Aaron Gordon added 25, including a pair of free throws with…

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and Aaron Gordon added 25, including a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets roared back from a 15-point first-half deficit to power past the Los Angeles Clippers 112-110 in overtime Saturday in the opener of their Western Conference playoff series.

Jamal Murray added 21 points, nine boards and seven assists for the fourth-seeded Nuggets, who improved to 4-0 under interim coach David Adelman, Michael Malone’s replacement.

The No. 5 seed Clippers’ loss was their first since March 30 at Cleveland. They rolled into the playoffs having won 18 of 21, including their last eight, and they jumped out to an early lead that held until the final minutes of regulation.

Game 2 is Monday night at Ball Arena.

Russell Westbrook came up big at the end of both regulation — with an uncontested corner 3 for a 98-96 Denver lead — and again in overtime when he knocked the inbounds pass away from — and off of — James Harden with 9.6 seconds left and Denver clinging to a 3-point lead.

Jokic was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and his two free throws made it 112-107 before Norman Powell’s buzzer 3-pointer.

The game was tied at 98 at the end of regulation.

After Westbrook’s 3-pointer from the left corner, Harden responded with a floater to tie it and the Nuggets couldn’t get off a shot in the final 18 seconds.

In overtime, the Nuggets never trailed.

Jokic had 12 assists and finished one rebound shy of a triple-double. Harden led the Clippers with 32 points. Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Ivica Zubac had 21.

PACERS 117, BUCKS 98

Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points and seven rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added 10 points and 12 assists to lead Indiana past Milwaukee for a a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Indiana led by as much as 28 and fended off a charge that got the Bucks within 12 midway through the third quarter by holding the Bucks to only three points over the final 5:24. Myles Turner’s 3-pointer with 1:59 sealed the win. Turner had 19 points and four blocks.

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 36 points and 12 rebounds but the Pacers held him to just one assist in a rematch of last year’s opening round series, which Indiana won 4-2. Antetokounmpo missed all six of those games with a calf injury.

AJ Green scored 15 and the only other Bucks to reach double figures were Gary Trent Jr. with 14 and Kevin Porter Jr. with 12. Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard sat out as he continues to work his way back from deep vein thrombosis in his calf.

KNICKS 123, PISTONS 112

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, Cam Payne had 11 of his 14 in the fourth quarter and New York stunned Detroit with a 21-0 run in the final period to rally for a victory in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds in his first playoff game with the Knicks and OG Anunoby also scored 23 points for the No. 3-seeded Knicks. They will host Game 2 on Monday night.

The Pistons held up well for more than three quarters of their first playoff game since 2019 and had a 98-90 lead, a little more than nine minutes from ending their NBA-record, 14-game postseason losing streak.

By the time they scored again, the Knicks were ahead by 13 points, the delirious fans inside Madison Square Garden roaring louder with every Pistons miscue after they played with such poise for much of the game.

Payne converted a three-point play to start the run, Brunson scored and Payne made a 3-pointer to tie it at 98, and the onslaught would last for nearly five minutes. Payne and Brunson combined for the first 17 points before Josh Hart had the final two baskets to make it 111-98 with 4:50 remaining.

Tobias Harris scored 25 points for Detroit, but just three in the second half. Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 12 assists, but the Knicks limited the star guard to 8-for-21 shooting in his playoff debut.

TIMBERWOLVES 117, LAKERS 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points, Naz Reid added 23 with six 3-pointers, and Minnesota overcame Luka Doncic’s 37-point Los Angeles playoff debut for a victory.

Anthony Edwards had 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the first-round series opener for the sixth-seeded Wolves, who weathered Doncic’s 16-point first quarter in front of a roaring LA crowd.

Minnesota then took control with a 38-20 second quarter and poured it on after halftime, showcasing its veteran poise and playoff experience. Julius Randle and Edwards hit four 3-pointers apiece as the Timberwolves made a franchise playoff-record 21 3-pointers on 42 attempts — with many of those shots taken without a defender in sight.

LeBron James had 19 points to begin his 18th NBA postseason, but the third-seeded Lakers were overwhelmed by the Wolves’ shot-making and playoff poise.

While Los Angeles is still searching for chemistry after acquiring Doncic two months ago, Minnesota is eager to improve on last season’s run to the Western Conference finals.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.