Joey Logano recovers from bout with norovirus at Darlington

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano said a bout of norovirus sent him to the Darlington Raceway infield care center for medical treatment after last week’s race.

The Team Penske star said he had been ailing throughout the week ahead of the 400-mile race that was run in unseasonably warm 89-degree weather. He managed to complete all 297 laps and finish 13th on the 1.366-mile oval.

“I had a stomach virus, that norovirus, and I thought I was good,” Logano said. “And then right before the race. I realized I was not good.

“I was able to get through the race, but I was pretty dehydrated afterward. Because I just was throwing up all throughout the week and then just couldn’t keep any fluids in even during the race. So it was not a fun experience, but I saw the end of it. It was a long race.”

Outbreaks of the norovirus, which is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, surged last winter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Logano, 34, was grateful to recover in time for a busy week of appearances ahead of Sunday’s 500-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The three-time Cup champion spent Tuesday on a Charlotte Motor Speedway promotional tour of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He then traveled Wednesday to the White House with car owner Roger Penske, two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden and several other teammates.

With Logano’s No. 22 Ford parked nearby, President Donald Trump honored Penske’s championships last year in NASCAR, IMSA and the Indianapolis 500. It was the second visit to the Oval Office for Logano, who also met with Trump after his 2018 championship.

“It’s just a surreal experience,” he said. “Your race car sitting up in front of the White House. It’s really special.”

