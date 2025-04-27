Joaquin Niemann wins LIV Golf Mexico City for his 3rd victory in 6 events this season

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Mexico City on Sunday for his third victory in six events…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Mexico City on Sunday for his third victory in six events this season, closing with a 6-under 65 for a three-stroke margin over Bryson DeChambeau and Lucus Herbert.

Niemann finished at 16-under 197 at Club de Golf Chapultepec. The 26-year-old Chilean star also won last year in Mexico at Mayakoba. He has five LIV victories after winning twice on the PGA Tour.

Herbert tied the course record with a 61, and second-round leader DeChambeau shot 70.

Legion XIII won the team competition Captain Jon Rahm (68), Tyrrell Hatton (68), Caleb Surratt (69) and Tom McKibbin (70) combined for Legion XIII’s second victory of the season and sixth overall.

LIV Golf Korea is next week.

