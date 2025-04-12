Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers departs after colliding with an official in the second period

CHICAGO (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers left Saturday night’s game at Chicago after he backed into an official…

CHICAGO (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers left Saturday night’s game at Chicago after he backed into an official in the second period.

Ehlers had to be helped off the ice after he got hurt with 5:34 left. He went straight to the locker room after he departed.

An injury for Ehlers would be a big blow for Winnipeg, which is closing in on the top seed for the Western Conference playoffs. The 29-year-old Ehlers has 24 goals and 39 assists in 69 games.

