Italian soccer player Fagioli apologizes to ex- teammates named in betting case

MILAN (AP) — Italian soccer player Nicolò Fagioli lashed out at the media on Monday for releasing new details about his struggles with betting on games and apologized to former teammates who have been investigated.

Milan prosecutors placed 13 soccer players under investigation last week for illegal online betting, stemming from evidence given by Sandro Tonali and Fagioli in 2023. Both then served lengthy bans, ruling them out for most of last season, after agreeing on plea bargains that also included therapy for a gambling addiction.

Fagioli — a Juventus midfielder on loan at Fiorentina — was banned for seven months after admitting to betting on matches, while Newcastle’s Tonali received a longer suspension of 10 months as his bets also included his team’s games — at the time, AC Milan.

The Gazzetta dello Sport and other outlets reported how Fagioli reached out to more than 30 people to help pay off a debt of 587,000 euros ($666,000), and used a Milan jewelry shop to help with the payoffs.

“I made mistakes and I paid for them,” Fagioli wrote on Instagram. “And like anyone who makes a mistake and pays for it, I have every right to get back up. … I was 19 when all this happened and I was overcome by a gambling addiction. I regret it, but life gave me a second opportunity and I want to take advantage of it, having already been punished for everything I deserved to be punished for.”

There is no evidence that the other players ever gambled on soccer matches but their names emerged from depositions given by Tonali and Fagioli and analysis of their devices.

The other players are being investigated for using illegal platforms for online poker and betting on other sports. As such they do not risk a ban, but instead a maximum fine of 250 euros ($280) from Italian authorities.

Tonali and Fagioli have also been accused of promoting those sites among their teammates and other soccer players.

“I apologize to all of my teammates and friends who, because of my mistakes, are finding themselves involved or named,” Fagioli added. “And I want to thank Fiorentina, Juventus, my friends and family, who never stopped supporting me during a tough time. Even if I definitely disappointed them.”

