Inter captain Lautaro comes off injured at halftime in Champions League semifinal at Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez had to be substituted at halftime in the first leg of his team’s Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Lautaro looked distraught and in pain as he started hobbling shortly before halftime. The Argentina World Cup winner managed to play out the final seconds of the first half but didn’t come out after the break.

The forward was replaced by Mehdi Taremi.

Lautaro has scored 21 goals and added six assists for Inter across all competitions this season.

The score was 2-2 at halftime after Barcelona rallied from going two goals behind.

Marcus Thuram, who was returning from injury, and Denzel Dumfries had put Inter 2-0 up inside 21 minutes but Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal and Ferran Torres leveled for Barcelona in the 38th minute.

