Infielder Chase Meidroth set to make big league debut with the Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox brought up infielder Chase Meidroth from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and placed left-hander…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox brought up infielder Chase Meidroth from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and placed left-hander Fraser Ellard on the 15-day injured list.

Meidroth, one of the team’s top prospects, was slated to make his major league debut in the opener of a weekend series against Boston. He was batting seventh and playing second base.

The 23-year-old Meidroth was traded by the Red Sox to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal in December. Crochet is slated to make his first start against his former team on Sunday.

Meidroth was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft out of the University of San Diego. He hit .267 with three homers and four RBIs in nine games with Charlotte before his promotion.

He played for Triple-A Worcester last season, batting .293 with seven homers and 57 RBIs in 122 games.

The White Sox also recalled left-hander Brandon Eisert from Charlotte before their matchup with the Red Sox. Outfielder Greg Jones was sent down, and right-hander Justin Anderson was designated for assignment.

Ellard, 27, has a strained right hamstring. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in five relief appearances in his second season with Chicago.

The 32-year-old Anderson went 1-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 56 appearances with the White Sox in 2024. He began this year with Charlotte, allowing five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings in his first four games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.