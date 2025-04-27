Infielder Alan Trejo is happy to be back with the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies shuffled their roster Sunday amid the worst start in franchise history. Colorado acquired infielder…

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies shuffled their roster Sunday amid the worst start in franchise history.

Colorado acquired infielder Alan Trejo from the Texas Rangers on Saturday for cash and added him to the 40-man roster and recalled right-hander Bradley Blalock from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Rockies optioned catcher Braxton Fulford and righty Jaden Hill to Triple-A and designated for assignment left-hander and Colorado native Lucas Gilbreath.

Trejo was drafted by the Rockies in 2017 and made his major league debut for them in 2021. He played in 174 games for the club before being designated for assignment last summer.

He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal for the rest of 2024 and signed as a free agent with Texas in the offseason.

He didn’t make the Rangers’ 26-man roster out of spring training and hit .211 in 19 games for Triple-A Round Rock. Despite his poor start, Colorado traded for him, which he did not expect.

“I was just playing in Triple-A and trying to put up some numbers and win some ballgames down there. I got a phone call (Saturday) in the morning; I had no idea what it was about, but they advised me I was traded to the Rockies. I was shocked.”

Trejo adds some depth with shortstop Ezequiel Tovar on the injured list with a hip injury.

He joins a team that has started the season 4-22, the worst 26-game start in the club’s existence. Colorado lost five straight heading into Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

That hasn’t dampened Trejo’s excitement of donning the only major league uniform he has ever worn.

“I got a couple phone calls (Saturday) from some of the guys here. It’s so nice. You leave a place and you think you’ll never see those guys again, and then next thing you know you’re getting a phone call that you’re coming back and those are the first guys to call you. It means a lot.”

