Indianapolis 500 drivers finally make it onto the track for testing after nearly 3-hour delay

IndyCar drivers were called to pit lane shortly after noon Wednesday, signaling the start of two days of testing could begin after a nearly three-hour delay because of internet connectivity issues.

Thirty-two drivers were scheduled to test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval Wednesday and Thursday. Track officials revised the schedule, adding an extra hour to testing at the end of the day while shortening the final session of the day from four hours to three.

The track’s rookie orientation program was still consist of a two-hour window in the middle of the afternoon, with testing now ending at 7 p.m.

Establishing radio and data communications between the series new production truck and the series’ teams has been a recurring problem through the first three races.

New broadcast partner Fox also has had trouble receiving the necessary data for its telecasts.

Indianapolis is scheduled to host the race on its road course May 10 with the Indianapolis 500 set for May 25.

