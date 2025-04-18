Indiana Fever exercise 4th-year option to keep Aliyah Boston through 2026 season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever made the long expected move Friday to exercise the fourth-year option on forward Aliyah…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever made the long expected move Friday to exercise the fourth-year option on forward Aliyah Boston, assuring she’s on the roster through the 2026 season.

When Boston finished her college career at South Carolina, she became the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, became the first rookie to lead the league in field goal percentage (57.6%) and was the unanimous selection as the WNBA’s rookie of the year.

Last season, Boston teamed up with reigning rookie of the year Caitlin Clark and others to lead the Fever to the WNBA playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Boston has averaged 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks and was an All-Star selection in each of her first two pro seasons.

Indiana opens its season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

