India among 7 possible bids to host 2031 Asian Cup in men’s soccer. China is not among them

KUALA LUMPUR (AP) — India is among seven possible bidders wanting to host the 2031 Asian Cup in men’s soccer,…

KUALA LUMPUR (AP) — India is among seven possible bidders wanting to host the 2031 Asian Cup in men’s soccer, the Asian Football Confederation said Friday. China was not among them.

The other federations registering interest to enter the contest are Australia, Indonesia, Kuwait, South Korea — which has never hosted the tournament launched in 1956 — United Arab Emirates and a joint project between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The AFC said a decision on hosting the 24-team tournament is scheduled next year at its annual congress.

Australia hosted and won the Asian Cup in 2015. The UAE hosted in 2019, starting a run of three straight editions in the Gulf. Qatar hosted the 2023 edition and Saudi Arabia has the 2027 Asian Cup, where Qatar will be the two-time defending champion.

Qatar stepped in for the 2023 Asian Cup that had been awarded to China four years earlier. China pulled out citing health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia co-hosted the 2007 Asian Cup and had the final in Jakarta. Kuwait hosted and won the 1980 tournament.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.