Ignatius Ganago has first goal and assist to back Aljaž Ivačič as Revolution blank NYCFC 2-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ignatius Ganago had a goal and an assist — both the first of his career —…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ignatius Ganago had a goal and an assist — both the first of his career — to lead the New England Revolution to a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night.

Aljaž Ivačič finished with two saves on the way to his third clean sheet this season for the Revolution (3-4-1), whose three wins have come in the last four weeks.

Neither team scored until Leo Campana found the net in the 43rd minute to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead at halftime. It was the first goal for Campana in his fifth appearance for New England. He scored 28 goals in 80 appearances with Inter Miami before joining the Revs. Ganago snagged his first assist.

New England took a two-goal lead three minutes into the second half when Ganago used an assist from Carles Gil to score. It was the first assist for Gil, who had scored all three of the Revolution’s goals this season entering the match. It was the 50th assist for Gil in 167 career appearances — all with the Revs.

Matt Freese stopped had four of his five saves in the first half for NYCFC (3-4-2).

Tomás Chancalay played his first home match since tearing an ACL on May 25 against visiting NYCFC last season. He subbed in for Campana in the 67th minute.

NYCFC was coming off its first home win over the Philadelphia Union since 2018.

NYCFC heads north to play Toronto FC on Saturday. The Revolution travel to play Charlotte FC on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.